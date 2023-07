(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Saturday is looking to be another warm to hot day.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around but most places will stay dry.

Sunday looks similar before a cooler and wetter pattern begins, especially from Tuesday through Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s and 90’s today, with lows tonight in the 50’s and lower 60’s. h/t NWSR