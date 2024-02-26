Warm, cloudy conditions to make way for rain, snow showers for Monday; steady snow, colder temperatures expected tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – Monday, February 26 will see increasing southeasterly winds with speeds of 30-40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson.

Lipson says Monday will be the “warm before the storm,” as we will experience thickening cloud coverage ahead of the approaching Pacific trough and Canadian cold front.

Expect widely scattered rain showers this afternoon, which will turn to snow showers this evening, resulting in steady snowfall until after midnight.

Lipson added that winds will shift from the southwest to the north tonight as well, which will usher in colder air and “nose diving” temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that cooler temperatures are in store west of the divide today, as snow spreads in from Idaho.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the 50’s for the Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni areas, while Jeffrey City tops at 43 degrees, and Dubois and South Pass areas will be in the 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the upper teens.

h/t NWSR