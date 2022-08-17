Warm, clear conditions continue today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County will be experiencing another clear, hot day today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon/evening.

Gusty outflow wind is possible with any storms that develop, and those storm chances stay in the forecast through this weekend.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 90’s for Shoshoni, Pavillion and Riverton, with Lander, Dubois and Jeffrey City in the lower to mid 80’s.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.