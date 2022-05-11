Ward 1 Lander Council Member Dan Hahn announces run for Mayor at tonight’s City Council meeting

(Lander, WY) – During the Council Personal Privilege portion of the May 19th Lander City Council meeting, Ward 1 Council Member Dan Hahn announced that he intends to run for Mayor.

Hahn, who was elected to the Council in November of 2020, recently vocalized his opposition to the Council’s decision to take another step toward potential floodwall construction on Fremont Street, after they voted to move forward with adopting a study of the properties that would be impacted by the project.

Hahn was the sole ‘nay’ vote in the matter, and cited that decision among other disagreements with the Council as some of the reasons he decided to announce his run.

“There is no transparency to this process,” Hahn said of the project, which entered the design phase back in October. “I am truly embarrassed how we are treating our citizens in our own town.

“People trust us to do the right thing. In my mind, I don’t think we’re doing the right thing. I want to remind everybody that this is an election year, and there are a lot of people that are not pleased with the city managers, the Mayor, or the Council.

“I’ve been doing this for three and a half years, and I have spoke up, and it doesn’t seem like anybody listens. With that being said, I just want to let everybody know that I am going to be running for Mayor this year. I’m going to do it. I have to.”

Current Lander Mayor Monte Richardson announced his intentions to run for reelection back in April on his campaign Facebook page, and as of this writing no other candidates have come forward.

