Third reading of mill levy ordinance to be discussed at Tuesday Lander Council meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Lander City Council will convene for a regular meeting Tuesday, May 10th, 6:00 PM, in the Council Chambers at Lander City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public, and can also be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 462 679 1690 – Passcode: 869970.

The full agenda is below.

I. Pledge of Allegiance



II. Call to Order



III. Public Hearing



IV. Approval of Agenda



V. Oral Comments



(a) Personal Privilege – Mayor and Council

(b) Proclamation – Kids to Park Day- May 21, 2022

(c) Communication from the Floor – Citizen’s Comments

(d) Staff Discussion Items



VI. Consent Agenda



(a) Regular Meeting Minutes – April 12, 2022

(b) Regular Meeting Minutes – April 26, 2022

(c) Work Session Meeting Minutes – April 26, 2022

(d) Work Session Meeting Minutes – May 3, 2022

(e) Bills and Claims



VII. Resolutions



(a) Resolution 1239 – Exempting a portion of N.8th Street from Main to the Alley from open container

(b) Resolution 1240 – Exempting Silver Spur Lanes parking lot from open container provisions

(c) Resolution 1241 – Exempting a portion of Lincoln Street, between 2nd & 3rd from open container

VIII. Ordinances



Second Reading

a. Ordinance 2022-1 – Amending Title 4 – TABLED



Third Reading

b. Ordinance 2022-2 – Mill Levy

IX. New Business



(a) Read Proposed 2022-2023 Budget

(b) Approve Wind River Visitors Council 2022-2023 Budget

(c) Approve Change Order from Creative Energies for Lander Senior Center project in the amount of $4,567

(d) Recommend not to award the Lander High Pressure Water Systems upgrade, Phase III project

X. Executive Session – If Needed