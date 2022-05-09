Third reading of mill levy ordinance to be discussed at Tuesday Lander Council meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Lander City Council will convene for a regular meeting Tuesday, May 10th, 6:00 PM, in the Council Chambers at Lander City Hall.
The full agenda is below.
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Call to Order
III. Public Hearing
IV. Approval of Agenda
V. Oral Comments
(a) Personal Privilege – Mayor and Council
(b) Proclamation – Kids to Park Day- May 21, 2022
(c) Communication from the Floor – Citizen’s Comments
(d) Staff Discussion Items
VI. Consent Agenda
(a) Regular Meeting Minutes – April 12, 2022
(b) Regular Meeting Minutes – April 26, 2022
(c) Work Session Meeting Minutes – April 26, 2022
(d) Work Session Meeting Minutes – May 3, 2022
(e) Bills and Claims
VII. Resolutions
(a) Resolution 1239 – Exempting a portion of N.8th Street from Main to the Alley from open container
(b) Resolution 1240 – Exempting Silver Spur Lanes parking lot from open container provisions
(c) Resolution 1241 – Exempting a portion of Lincoln Street, between 2nd & 3rd from open container
VIII. Ordinances
Second Reading
a. Ordinance 2022-1 – Amending Title 4 – TABLED
Third Reading
b. Ordinance 2022-2 – Mill Levy
IX. New Business
(a) Read Proposed 2022-2023 Budget
(b) Approve Wind River Visitors Council 2022-2023 Budget
(c) Approve Change Order from Creative Energies for Lander Senior Center project in the amount of $4,567
(d) Recommend not to award the Lander High Pressure Water Systems upgrade, Phase III project
X. Executive Session – If Needed