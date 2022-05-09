Third reading of mill levy ordinance to be discussed at Tuesday Lander Council meeting

Vince Tropea
(Lander, WY) – The Lander City Council will convene for a regular meeting Tuesday, May 10th, 6:00 PM, in the Council Chambers at Lander City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public, and can also be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 462 679 1690 – Passcode: 869970.

The full agenda is below.

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Call to Order

III. Public Hearing

IV. Approval of Agenda

V. Oral Comments

(a) Personal Privilege – Mayor and Council
(b) Proclamation – Kids to Park Day- May 21, 2022
(c) Communication from the Floor – Citizen’s Comments
(d) Staff Discussion Items

VI. Consent Agenda

(a) Regular Meeting Minutes – April 12, 2022
(b) Regular Meeting Minutes – April 26, 2022
(c) Work Session Meeting Minutes – April 26, 2022
(d) Work Session Meeting Minutes – May 3, 2022
(e) Bills and Claims

VII. Resolutions

(a) Resolution 1239 – Exempting a portion of N.8th Street from Main to the Alley from open container
(b) Resolution 1240 – Exempting Silver Spur Lanes parking lot from open container provisions
(c) Resolution 1241 – Exempting a portion of Lincoln Street, between 2nd & 3rd from open container

VIII. Ordinances

Second Reading
a. Ordinance 2022-1 – Amending Title 4 – TABLED

Third Reading
b. Ordinance 2022-2 – Mill Levy

IX. New Business

(a) Read Proposed 2022-2023 Budget
(b) Approve Wind River Visitors Council 2022-2023 Budget
(c) Approve Change Order from Creative Energies for Lander Senior Center project in the amount of $4,567
(d) Recommend not to award the Lander High Pressure Water Systems upgrade, Phase III project

X. Executive Session – If Needed

