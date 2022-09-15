Volunteer Day helps local nonprofits

(Fremont County, WY) – To give back to the places it calls home First Interstate Bank held its fifth annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, September 14. First Interstate locations closed at noon, giving its employees paid time to volunteer within their communities.

Locally, the FIB locations in Lander and Riverton volunteered their time at Almost Home Wyoming, Lander Care and Share Food Bank, Lander Children’s Museum, Riverton Christian Food Store, and Foundations for Nations. The volunteers did tasks ranging from building hygiene kits to painting. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The overarching philanthropic focus for this year’s Volunteer Day is anchored in combating poverty, hunger, and homelessness. However, employees were empowered to select service projects that catered to the specific needs of their communities.

