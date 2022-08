(Riverton, WY) – First Interstate Bank donated $1,000 to the Riverton Help Center so it can continue with its mission to help the community.

The Riverton Help Center assists those who are having financial hardships with things such as rent, utilities, food, or medical expenses once a year.

They are able to help those in need through donations such as this and support from the community. To learn how you can help, call (307) 463-0799.