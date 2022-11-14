CES received donation for performing arts program

(Riverton, WY) – Last week, First Interstate Bank made a $7,000 donation to Community Entry Services for their performing arts program in collaboration with Communal Pancake Performing Arts.

CES CEO Shawn Griffin shared, “The grant we received from First Interstate Bank will fund the acting classes and final presentation. CES is very appreciative of the support received from First Interstate Bank that supports our performing arts program. This program provides a valuable outlet for persons with intellectual/developmental disabilities to express themselves and actively engage in a venture that is challenging and fun. Many of the participants have left their personal comfort zones expressing themselves through performing arts exceeding self-expectations.”