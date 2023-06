(Riverton, WY) – Team Riverton was first to go Thursday just after 11 am in the replace speed trial for the 90th annual Wyoming State Fireman’s Convention/Competition.

Their official time was 29.79 seconds.

The competition continues Friday (noon) and Saturday (11 am). Bleachers are set up for the public at the Riverton Fire Drill Field located at 990 College View Drive.

