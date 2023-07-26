{VIDEO} Riverton Pink Ribbon Run – Support those who are in the fight against breast cancer

The Pink Ribbon Run in Riverton will be held on Saturday, August 19 at the SageWest Riverton campus. It is a family-friendly event that will include a children’s area, fun booths and a 5k walk or run. It is a great time to encourage team building, raise awareness of your community support, and make a difference in the lives of Wyoming women and men.
Registration will begin at 7:00 am with the race starting at 8:00 am. There will be a Survivor Ceremony at 7:30 which will feature breast cancer survivor, Manuela Twitchell from Fort Washakie.
Registration is easy, just use the QR code or go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.
Please feel free to email [email protected] or call 307-840-WBCI to learn more.