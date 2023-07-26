{VIDEO} Riverton Pink Ribbon Run – Support those who are in the fight against breast cancer

The Pink Ribbon Run in Riverton will be held on Saturday, August 19 at the SageWest Riverton campus. It is a family-friendly event that will include a children’s area, fun booths and a 5k walk or run. It is a great time to encourage team building, raise awareness of your community support, and make a difference in the lives of Wyoming women and men.

Registration will begin at 7:00 am with the race starting at 8:00 am. There will be a Survivor Ceremony at 7:30 which will feature breast cancer survivor, Manuela Twitchell from Fort Washakie.

Breast Cancer Survivor, Manuela Twitchell

Registration is easy, just use the QR code or go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

Please feel free to email [email protected] or call 307-840-WBCI to learn more.