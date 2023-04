(Riverton, WY) – The Annual Easter Powwow continued the tradition once again this year, with Easter festivities taking place Friday through today, Easter Sunday.

The Powwow concludes this evening with the community feast at 5:00 PM.

While we weren’t able to make it to each day’s events, County 10 was able to capture the following video and some photos of the Grand Entry on Saturday, enjoy!

Advertisement

h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea