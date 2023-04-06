Veteran RPD Dispatcher sworn in at Tuesday’s Riverton City Council meeting

(Riverton, WY) After a 2-year hiatus, Riverton Police Department Dispatcher Brandy Ramage was sworn in for duty at Tuesday’s Riverton City Council meeting.

“We are very grateful to have her and her experience back,” Captain Wes Romero said.

Before her swearing-in by Mayor Tim Hancock, Captain Romero introduced Ramage before the City Council and to the public:

“Dispatcher Ramage was born and raised in Fremont County. She’s from five generations of ranching families in the Lysite-Lost Cabin area. Her passions include horse training, shed hunting, camping, and mud bogging. Her greatest accomplishment is her daughter. Dispatcher Ramage has served as an RPD dispatcher for nearly 14 years, and is happy to return to her law enforcement family to serve our community.” Lead Dispatcher Sarah Nelson fastens the pin during the pinning ceremony after the swearing-in at the last Riverton City Council meeting. h/t Carol Harper