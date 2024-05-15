County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 15, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Hankins, Donald, 31, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a car that ran into a parked vehicle; “Donald Hankins, 31 yoa from Riverton was driving his white 2008 Cadillac passenger car south bound in the 300 block of Big Bend Avenue when he struck a parked flatbed trailer and pushed it up into a yard and through a fence. Mister Hankins showed obvious signs of intoxication and then failed field sobriety tests whereupon he was arrested for DWUI”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Tobacco Problem: Major Ave., 9:26 AM, Available Narrative: “Two 13 yoa girls were cited for tobacco use”

Property Destruction: College Hill Drive, 10:29 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their tires were slashed and headlights broken out; “A report was taken with damage consisting of two broken out headlights and a slashed right front tire”