UW quarterback trains next generation of Cowboys; 3 locals selected to participate in clinic

(Casper, WY) — University of Wyoming starting football quarterback and team captain Andrew Peasley will train the next generation of potential Cowboys at the first ever quarterback clinic hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and the University of Wyoming.

The clinic, presented by the Kirkwood Family, takes places on Saturday, June 3rd at Natrona County High School Practice Field and features an elite group of 12 Wyoming high school athletes, who were chosen for participation by high school coaches from the Central Wyoming region.

The clinic will include quarterback specific skills along with fun skills competitions to help prepare them for their season in the fall.

“We are excited to have Andrew come work with these top-notch athletes,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO, Ashley Bright. “A big part of what we do at Boys & Girls Club is mentorship, and we are thrilled to have the leader of our Cowboys work with the next generation of quarterbacks.”

The 12 selected athletes are:

QB Carter Alvar – Kelly Walsh High School

QB Quinn Alvar – Kelly Walsh High School

QB Xzavier Harris – Kelly Walsh High School

QB Cooper Gardner – Natrona County High School

QB Beau Russell – Natrona County High School

QB Luke Russell – Natrona County High School

QB Ben Maggi – Natrona County High School

QB Siler Hess – Dubois High School

QB Ty Gilbertson – Sheridan High School

QB Dominick Berettini – Sheridan High School

QB Derrick DeVries – Riverton High School

QB Blake Gantenbein – Riverton High School

The morning will begin with a motivational presentation from Andrew Peasley, followed by drills and a skills competition. The top three quarterbacks will receive awards and all players will receive recognition and have the opportunity to take photographs with Peasley.

The clinic promotes healthy lifestyles for youth, one of the priorities of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Sports leagues offer the opportunity to explore competitive sports while learning positive use of leisure time, reduce stress, develop social and interpersonal skills and engage in positive behaviors.

