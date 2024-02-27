UW Extension to offer free private pesticide applicator programming locally in March

(Lander, WY) – The University of Wyoming Extension will offer private pesticide applicator education programs in Dubois Tuesday, March 12, and in Lander Thursday, March 21. Programming is free, but attendees must RSVP at (307) 332-2363 or [email protected].

Private applicator licenses are required for anyone who applies or supervises the application of Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs).

Private applicator education programs provide an overview of certification requirements,

pertinent regulations, pesticide safety and handling, proper disposal practices and more.

Applicators can attend any class that fits their schedule. All participants are required to bring a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, to their session. Upon completion of a program, applications for private applicator licenses are submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses.

Dates, locations and times are listed below. For more information, contact the Lander Extension office at (307) 332-2363.

March 12 – Dubois

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Dubois City Hall, 712 Meckem St

March 21 – Lander

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lander County Extension Office, 450 N. 2nd St., Suite 315

