UW Extension to offer Cattle AI Workshop, Breeding Day in Lander

(Lander, WY) — For youth interested in breeding their cattle, the University of Wyoming Extension will offer an artificial insemination (AI) workshop on Thursday, May 9, followed by a breeding day later that month.

The May 9 workshop, led by UW Extension educator Chance Marshall, will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the extension office in Lander, 450 N. 2nd Street, Suite 315. Topics to be discussed include nutrition, breeding selection, AI protocol and pregnancy testing.

To sign up for the workshop, visit http://tiny.cc/24cattleaibreeding. Registration, which reserves dinner and supplies, closes Wednesday, May 1.

Advertisement

Breeding day, in which participants artificially inseminate cattle under Marshall’s guidance, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29.

For those who attend the May 9 workshop, the cost is $25 per head for up to four females and $50 per head for each additional animal.

Now in its third year, the AI program has attracted participants from across Wyoming and even from surrounding states.

“AI is an involved process where you have to make decisions on breeding combinations and

think about what your goals are,” says Marshall. “It’s not just getting animals bred—it’s also about encouraging young people to think about the future.”

Advertisement

While the AI program is geared toward 4-H’ers and other youth raising cattle, community

members of all ages are welcome to attend. The workshop and breeding day are not substitutes for an AI school; however, participants do not receive a certification for attending the event.

“We teach about the process, but the point is to provide ways for young people to actually breed their animals and further their involvement in the industry,” Marshall explains. “Even if they’ve just got a few animals, we want to provide them that opportunity.”

For youth raising sheep and goats, UW Extension will offer AI workshops and breeding days this summer.

Advertisement

A grant from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation funds all 2024 AI educational workshops and breeding days. Marshall organizes the program.

Contact Marshall at (307) 332-1018 or [email protected] for more information.