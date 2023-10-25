Unveiling the power of pink with Marty Brammer of Rocky Mountain Oncology

(Lander, WY)- Join Marty Brammer, the man in the flamingo hat, as he brings a touch of uniqueness to the County 10 Podcast while discussing a topic of profound importance – breast cancer awareness. Marty’s dedication to this cause is evident not only through his participation in events like the annual Pink Ribbon Run but also in the profound love he has to help this community. In this special podcast episode, he shares his personal insights and wisdom on the significance of early detection and self-exams, reminding both men and women of the critical role they play in their own health.

This podcast serves as an inspiring and informative resource for anyone facing a breast cancer diagnosis. With his warmth, charisma, and deep commitment to the cause, Marty offers invaluable guidance and encouragement. His passion for raising awareness and promoting self-checks is evident in every word, making this podcast a beacon of hope for those navigating the challenging journey of breast cancer. Whether you’re seeking guidance, inspiration, or simply a reminder of the importance of breast health, Marty Brammer’s podcast is a blessing and a must-listen.