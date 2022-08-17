UNOFFICIAL: Highsmith leads for Shoshoni Mayor; Council results indicate tight race

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the Fremont County, Wyoming Elections website the results are in for the Shoshoni Mayoral and Council races in the 2022 Primary Election. Results are unofficial. Candidates will compete in the General Election on Tuesday, November 1.

The Mayoral Results so far are:

The Council results so far are:

The Primary Election will be certified on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

