UNOFFICIAL: Case wins Republican primary for Senate District 25; LeBeau will face Penn in House District 33

Unofficial election results for Fremont County – including early votes and absentee ballots – show Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, has won the Republican primary race for Wyoming Senate District 25.

Before the early votes and absentee ballots were counted, unofficial results showed Case losing the race to challenger Shawn J. Olmstead, but as of 9:25 p.m. Case was up, with 2,626 votes to Olmstead’s 2,145.

Case has served in the Wyoming Legislature since 1993.

Advertisement

No Democrats ran for the seat. h/t Fremont County Clerk’s Office

Incumbent Wyoming Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Ethete, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary race for Wyoming House District 33 and earned 132 votes.

For the general election, LeBeau will face Sarah Penn, who won the Republican primary in HD 33 with 835 votes to Valaria Whiteman’s 249 and Wade Warren LeBeau’s 138. h/t Fremont County Clerk’s Office

Incumbent Wyoming Rep. Pepper L. Ottman, R-Riverton, ran unopposed in the Republican primary for Wyoming House District 34 and earned 2,312 votes.

No Democrats ran for the seat.

Advertisement

Incumbent Wyoming Rep. Lloyd Charles Larsen, R-Lander, ran unopposed in the Republican primary for Wyoming House District 54 and earned 2,639 votes.

No Democrats ran for the seat.

Incumbent Wyoming Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, ran unopposed in the Republican primary for Wyoming House District 55 and earned 1,951 votes.

No Democrats ran for the seat.

Wyoming Rep. John R. Winter, R-Thermopolis, ran unopposed in the Republican primary for Wyoming House District 28 and earned 235 votes.

Winter will face Democrat Kimberly M. Bartlett in the November general election.

Bartlett ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for HD 28 and earned 7 votes.

The Primary Election will be certified at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander.

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.