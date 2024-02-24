U.S. Attorney’s Office warns of COVID fraud scam

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming would like to warn members of the public about a recent COVID fraud enforcement scam that has surfaced in other parts of the country.

The victim receives a document or documents warning that he or she is being investigated for fraud under the Paycheck Protection Program (also known as PPP).

The documents state that an arrest warrant has been issued and that in order to “lift the warrant” the victim needs to go to a cryptocurrency kiosk to make a designated payment. The documents purport to have been issued by the Department of Justice’s Civil Division-Commercial Litigation Branch.

The public is reminded that requests or demands for payment to third parties in exchange for quashing a warrant are never legitimate.

If you or someone you know has been a target of this latest scam, please contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 (1-800-CALL-FBI).