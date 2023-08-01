Two in critical condition, two suspects in custody following late night stabbing in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – Two people were left in critical condition, and two suspects are in custody following a stabbing that occurred late last night, according to a post shared on the Riverton Police Department (RPD) Facebook page early this morning, August 1.

Shortly after midnight, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Redwood Drive for a large fight inside a home, the post states, when officers then arrived to find an adult man and a male juvenile suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The post went on to share that both patients were airlifted to trauma centers, and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

County 10 will provide these updates as we obtain them.