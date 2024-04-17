Twice daily flights returning to Central Wyoming Regional Airport

(Riverton, WY) – Flights at Central Wyoming Regional Airport are being restored to pre-pandemic levels with the return of two daily round-trip flights between Denver International Airport and Fremont County, Wyoming. Beginning June 1, 2024, travelers can choose between an early morning outbound flight, inbound and outbound midday flights, and an evening inbound flight. As Denver has become one of the nation’s best connected hub airports, local travelers now benefit from more options to connect to over 150 destinations worldwide on over 450 daily flights with United Airlines.

“We are thrilled by the addition of flights to Central Wyoming Regional,” said Missy White, chairperson of the Fremont Air Service Team. “In the face of an ongoing pilot shortage, and in spite of industrywide resource restrictions, our local airport continues to gain market confidence and prove its value. The community knows that this airport brings economic development opportunities to the entire county and enhances the quality of life we all enjoy in rural Wyoming.”

The reintroduction of twice-daily roundtrip flights at Central Wyoming Regional Airport ends a two-year hiatus that began on February 1, 2022, when flights were reduced to one daily round trip. This reduction was largely the result of an accelerated shortage of pilots caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the shortage continues today, recent relief has been found in increasing interest in aviation careers and an overall reduction of aircraft deliveries to mainline air carriers. These variables have slowed hiring trends for mainline carriers and have increased pilot retention for regional air service providers.

“The fact that SkyWest Airlines sees the potential of our market and is willing to dedicate valuable and limited resources to our community speaks to the strength of our partnership,” said Riverton city administrator Kyle Butterfield. “Moreover, the credit for adding flights at Central Wyoming Regional should really go to the support we receive from Fremont County residents. Not only do they utilize their local airport, they have supported it through the ½% optional sales tax for economic development. Without that support, our airline partner would not be as confident to invest in our community.”

Fremont County was not the only community adversely impacted by a reduction in scheduled flights. Over 100 rural communities across the nation experienced similar, or more devastating, reductions at their local airports. However, Fremont County demonstrated market strength by recording year-over-year increases in passenger volumes, in spite of the recent reduction in flight schedules. Central Wyoming Regional recorded 15,375 outbound passengers in 2023, which represents the fourth highest number of passengers since 2002.

The updated flight schedule is currently loaded from June 1, 2024 through August 18, 2024. Travelers may immediately begin booking flights associated with the updated, increased schedule on www.united.com. For travel beyond August 18th, flight schedules will be updated in the coming weeks to allow for booking.