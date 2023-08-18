TripAdvisor award confirms National Museum of Military Vehicles among top ten percent of global attractions

(Dubois, WY) – The National Museum of Military Vehicles has secured its second consecutive Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, affirming its position within the top 10 percent of global attractions.

This accolade commends enterprises that have garnered exceptional traveler reviews worldwide on Tripadvisor over the preceding 12 months.

The Museum offers more than visitors expect.

“This is an incredible world-class museum”, raved one reviewer. “What we thought was a vehicle collection turned out to be the best museum experience I’ve had. Absolutely incredible. Every day there is Memorial Day and every day is Veterans Day. 100% worth it.”

Established near Dubois, Wyoming, the 160,000 square-foot military history museum has among its treasures the musket that fired the first shot at Bunker Hill in 1775, other historic firearms, and the largest private collection of military vehicles in the U.S. presented in immersive displays.

A theater, meeting rooms, and restaurant are included on the premises.

“No museum in the U.S. matches our scope of education about American military history,” said Museum founder Dan Starks.

“Other museums educate about one war or one branch of the military. We honor American freedom by educating about all of our military branches in multiple wars.”

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

For Tripadvisor traveler reviews concerning the Museum, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/27pmyjv5.

To delve deeper into the Museum’s offerings, travelers can explore NMMV.org/plan.