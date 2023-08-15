National Museum of Military Vehicles selected for TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2nd year in a row

(Dubois, WY) – The National Museum of Military Vehicles announced today that the Museum has officially been selected as a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner for a second year in a row.

The full announcement is below.

“We are so proud to announce that we have been selected as a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner for the second consecutive year! This award is based on the exceptional reviews from our guests, and we are humbled and grateful for their support.

“The National Museum of Military Vehicles is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families. We tell their stories through immersive exhibits featuring over 500 fully restored military vehicles. We also have a major firearms collection that includes the fully authenticated musket that fired the first shot in the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill.

“We are committed to providing our guests with an unforgettable experience, and we are thrilled that our hard work has been recognized with this award. We would like to thank all of our guests for their kind words and support.

“We hope to see you soon! Here are some of the things our guests have said about us:

“”This museum is amazing! The exhibits are incredible, and the staff is so knowledgeable and friendly. We had a great time learning about military history.”

“”This is a must-visit for any military history buff. The collection is vast and well-curated, and the exhibits are very informative. I highly recommend it!”

“”The National Museum of Military Vehicles is a truly special place. It’s a great way to learn about our military history and honor the service of our veterans.”

“We are so grateful for the support of our guests, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with an unforgettable experience. Learn more at https://nmmv.org/plan-your-visit.php.”

