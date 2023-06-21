Travel through time; Romancing the West comes to the Riverton Branch Library!

June 28th at 7:00 pm. Singer/songwriter Christina Lynn Martin and Cowboy Poet and Balladeer Butch Martin co-produce and perform in the time-traveling documentary concert. They tell the human story of over 250 years of the people of the American West.

The story of Western Expansionism ranch history is told in historic photographs, rare films, video, live poetry and original music written by Christina. Butch recites master poems of the old West like “The Ballad of William Sycamore”. Within the show is a moving tribute to veterans, a majestic musical tribute to National Parks, and to hometown America.

For more information, visit RomancingtheWest.org, call Christina, (541) 292-7829 or the Riverton Branch Library at (307) 856-3556.

When: Wednesday, June 28th at 7:00 pm

Where: Riverton Branch Library Community Room

Who: Open to all!