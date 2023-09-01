Tiger Weekend: Volleyball and Golf join the County 10 Sports Podcast

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley athletics are back in action today with most of the teams on the road. Lander Football will have their first home game of the season, hosting Green River at 6 p.m. County 10 will have the call on YouTube, Facebook, and on the radio waves, KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. Pregame coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.

Lander Volleyball pulled off a five-set win over Jackson on Tuesday night before a weekend where they will take on teams from Montana in Cody for the Border Wars.

Lander Golf headed to Buffalo for a two-day tournament, which concludes today. Buffalo was the site for last year’s state tournament. Lander boys are looking to redeem themselves from a season ago. However, the Tigers have earned team titles at every tournament this season and will look for their fourth straight. County 10 talked with Michael Watson, Morgan Hill, and Owen Sweeney about the upcoming tournament as well as the halfway point of their season.

Advertisement

The Lady Tigers swim team will be in Cody today for a single-day invite, while Cross County hosted their home invite yesterday.

Listen to the full interviews below and subscribe to our County 10 Sports Podcast! https://media.blubrry.com/2494436/ins.blubrry.com/2494436/Tiger_Weekend_Full_Week_2.mp3