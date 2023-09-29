Tiger Weekend: Homecoming

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School has been busy with their homecoming festivities this week.

Lander Volleyball and Cross Country were in action on Thursday. Volleyball fell in three sets against Worland.

Cross Country was at Worland. The Lady Tigers finished fourth as a team, while the Lander boys finished fifth.

Football is at home tonight against Riverton. County 10 will have coverage on multiple platforms.

Lander Swimming will host a meet today and is scheduled to compete in Pinedale on Saturday.

Check out the full interviews from volleyball and cross country below!