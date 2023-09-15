Tiger Weekend: County 10 Sports Podcast

(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School athletics are back in action this week with all teams on the road.

Golf enters their final week of the season, where they are in Worland for a two-day event. Lander is looking to place high in both team and individual standings. Check out County 10 for results.

Volleyball started quad-play at home against Pinedale. They are on the road to Mountain View on Saturday. The Lady Tigers are back home on September 28 against Worland. County 10 will have coverage of that match.

Advertisement

Cross Country will go to Ethete now instead of Rawlins. A close meet for the team to compete and a chance to race in Ethete since the state meet will be in Cheyenne this year.

The Lady Tigers swim team is off to Jackson for a two-day meet.

You can listen to the full interviews from the County 10 Sports Podcast below!