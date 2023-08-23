Three inducted into Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame, fallen firefighter honored at August 19 ceremonies

(Riverton, WY) – The annual Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service were both held this past weekend at the Wyoming State Fire Academy Grounds in Riverton, which brought together firefighters/emergency responders and their families from across the state, thanks in part to the Wyoming Local Assistance State Team (L.A.S.T.).

The day’s events began at 10:30 AM with the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Following the opening remarks from Vice Chair of the Selection Committee Lanny Applegate and the Hall of Fame inductee/family member escort, the presentation of the colors was conducted along with a performance from the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band.

Advertisement

The invocation (and concluding benediction) was done by Chaplain Ben Nardi from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, which was followed by an introduction from Wyoming State Fire Marshal Byron Mathews.

This year’s inductees into the hall of fame included:

Richard Hauber, Former Division Chief, Campbell County Fire Department

Glenn Hill, Former Chief, Green River Volunteer Fire Department (Posthumous)

Jerry Munger, Former Chief, Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

You can watch the full induction ceremony, here, courtesy of the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office Facebook livestream.

After a lunch break from Bunk’s BBQ, the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service was held, which is conducted annually to recognize and honor Wyoming Firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the citizens of Wyoming.

Advertisement

The Memorial, constructed in 1990, is inscribed with the names of Wyoming Firefighters who have died in the line of duty since 1920.

This year, Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Bruce W. Lang was added to the 60 names on the memorial, bringing the total to 61, also the number of times the memorial bell was rang to honor each of those individuals. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10





Advertisement

To hear from those who honored Lang and addressed the crowd, you can watch the full memorial service, here, courtesy of the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office Facebook livestream.