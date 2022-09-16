This week’s #listed features two newly listed beautiful homes under $400k

Price: $380,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

Come see this charming home in the country and get ready to call it your own! Whether you need space for a growing family or a small farm, this gem will suit your needs. Recent updates include RV parking with hookups, new water heater, mini-split A/C unit, new well pump, and a freshly painted deck. Owners have also installed a drip irrigation system for dozens of young trees. Give yourself a future in the country. Call Jonathan Rensch or Skye Coleman-Weisz for your private showing today!