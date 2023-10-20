This week’s #listed features some beautiful acreage in Dubois, and a move in ready home at an affordable price

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

Upper Little Warm Springs Crk Lot 35

Price: $235,000 Click here to view more about this property!

This is your chance to own 5.92 acres in Dubois, WY! This beautiful acreage offers 360 views of the gorgeous landscape around.

216 Sage Circle Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $276,000 Click here to view more about this property!

With four spacious bedrooms, there is plenty of room for friend and family or entertain guests or set up a home office. The convenience of 2 full bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom, ensuring no morning rush-hour traffic jams. The 2 car attached garage provides secure parking and extra storage space for your vehicles and equipment. The fenced backyard offers a safe private area for the pets to roam. For your private showing call Mark Maxson today at 435-760-0607.

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

412 8 Mile Rd, Riverton, WY

1 Sunny Terrace Riverton, WY

55 Skyline Dr Riverton, WY

135 Hutchinson Rd Riverton, WY

1209 Mary Anne Dr Riverton, WY

619 E Washington Ave Riverton, WY

3166 W Main St Riverton, WY

718 N Broadway Ave Riverton, WY

911 W Fremont Ave Riverton, WY

210 N 1st St Riverton, WY

480 Pebble Creek Dr Riverton, WY

909 Moose Dr Riverton, WY

1745 Riverview Rd Riverton, WY

1005 Country Club Dr Riverton, WY

202 E Adams Riverton, WY

314 N Broadway Riverton, WY

813 W Park Ave Riverton, WY

Curious about one of these homes?

CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS

938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501