This week’s #listed features a stylish home with beautiful finishings!

Price: $254,000

You’ll call in sick so you can go see this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This home features vaulted ceilings, eye catching light fixtures, stylish kitchen cupboards with complimentary countertops. Both bathrooms shine w/new vanities, fixtures & updated paint. If you need extra space this is the home for you, featuring 3 living rooms including one set up specifically for kids that has a built in climbing fort with decorations & slide. Also included is a large storage shed! Call Skye today!