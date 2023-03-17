This week’s #listed features a stylish home with beautiful finishings!

#Listed by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors
Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

522 E Monroe Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $254,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

You’ll call in sick so you can go see this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This home features vaulted ceilings, eye catching light fixtures, stylish kitchen cupboards with complimentary countertops. Both bathrooms shine w/new vanities, fixtures & updated paint. If you need extra space this is the home for you, featuring 3 living rooms including one set up specifically for kids that has a built in climbing fort with decorations & slide. Also included is a large storage shed! Call Skye today!

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

  • 1115 E Park Riverton, WY $210,000
  • 12 Skyline Riverton, WY $270,000
  • 2321 Oak Lane #76 Riverton WY $40,000
  • 1013 E Jackson Avenue Riverton, WY 82501 $138,000
  • 1 Sunny Terrace Riverton, WY $525,000
  • 910 Elk Drive Riverton, WY $244,000
  • 70 Rawhide Riverton, WY $649,000
  • 202 E Adams Riverton, WY
  • 715 N 6th Street East Riverton, WY
  • 9 Mission Rd Riverton, WY
  • 402 E Monroe Ave Riverton, WY
  • 806 N 12th E Riverton, WY $194,000
  • 386 Lost Wells Butte Riverton, WY $315,000

Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501

