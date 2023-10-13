This week’s #listed features a move in ready home in a great neighborhood

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
216 Sage Circle Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $276,000 Click here to view more about this property!
With four spacious bedrooms, there is plenty of room for friend and family or entertain guests or set up a home office. The convenience of 2 full bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom, ensuring no morning rush-hour traffic jams. The 2 car attached garage provides secure parking and extra storage space for your vehicles and equipment. The fenced backyard offers a safe private area for the pets to roam. For your private showing call Mark Maxson today at 435-760-0607.
Be sure to check out our other local listings!
Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!
RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501