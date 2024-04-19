This week’s #listed features a charming duplex with original hardwood floors

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

116 S Fifth St E Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $200,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Here is your chance to get a large 4 bed 2 bath home with a detached guest house and a 1 car garage for a great value! Both bedrooms downstairs is non conforming but have been historically used as bedrooms. Upstairs is the original hardwood floors, newer paint, and charming windows with wavy glass. In the main house, both the water heater and furnace are like new and have been well maintained. The guest house is separately metered for gas and electric, but hasn’t been lived in for a few years. With acceptable offer, seller will consider replacing the roof. Don’t wait and call Skye Coleman-Weisz today for your shot at this wonderful duplex!

