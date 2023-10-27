This week’s #listed features a 4 bedroom, 2 bath family home

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

813 Cheryl Sue Dr Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $275,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Oooh! Aaah! Words can’t describe this eye catching 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Bi-Level nestled among mature landscaping. Inside you’ll find modern tones, large windows, and space creating vaulted ceilings. Modern updates include: new roof in 2022, new sewer line in 2017, new paint and carpet in 2022. The open floor plan upstairs offers a top not great room, bright kitchen with a culinary island, welcoming dining area, and welcoming skylights! Walk out on the perfect deck right off the kitchen into the dream backyard. Stroll down stone paved walk ways to the romantic gazebo, play catch on the established lawn, or hang out in the 2 car detached garage. The garage is heated and cooled and set up for extra storage or work space. This house is ready and waiting for you to call it home! Call Skye today at 307-856-7827 for your private showing!

