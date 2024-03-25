The Wild West Shootout brings competitive cornhole to Riverton in June

Fremont County Cornhole is hosting its first annual Wild West Shootout on June 28th!

This three day cornhole tournament is open to throwers of all skill levels, and includes a cornhole skills clinic hosted by ACL Pro and Women’s champion Yetty Irwan.

The Wild West Shootout is a seven state regional tournament that combines an American Cornhole League regulation tournament with a backyard contest for casual players.

Regardless of your competition level, you can participate with local Riverton throwers at the Chandelle Event Center, June 28th through June 30th in Riverton.

Raffles, door prizes, cash games, and food from Troy’s Rollin’ Chuckwagon will fill out the weekend. It’s the wildest party in the west! These corrnhole winners got some fancy, shiny new County 10 cozies. County 10 photo. h/t Fremont County Cornhole League

The Wild West Shootout is still looking for sponsors interested in putting their brand in front of hundreds of Riverton locals and out-of-town visitors alike. If you are interested in showcasing what you do during a weekend filled with fun, contact Ed Newbold, League Director, at 307-463-1120, or [email protected]. There are multiple sponsorship levels available. The Wild West Shootout is expected to draw at least 250 people from across Wyoming and six other states. (Click here for more sponsorship info.)

Want to play? Register at Scoreholio for the Backyard Tournament:

Crew Cup ($100/team of 4)

Singles Competition ($25/person)

Doubles Competition ($50/team of 2)

Backyard Blind Draw ($20/person)

ACL Members Click Here!

The Chandelle Event Center is located at 3445 Chandelle Blvd. in Riverton WY, 82501.