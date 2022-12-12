The Selvigs go to Disneyland – Thanks, Rendezvous Dental!

Back in July, Dr. Crane and staff presented Liv Selvig and her family with a trip to Disneyland. Liv was the lucky winner drawn for the trip after finding the Mickey ears in the puzzles on the office wall and entering her name in the drawing. The Selvigs finally took that trip in November.

“We are very blessed to have won this trip. It was our first big vacation as a family, and the first time flying in a plane for the youngest three, which was quite a thrill for them. The children were a little in awe of the sheer amount of people that were at Disneyland, and because it was close to Thanksgiving the whole park was decorated for Christmas. It was a very busy and beautiful time of year to visit,” stated Marissa Selvig. “The kids especially loved the Avengers and Star Wars areas of the parks, where we saw Spider-Man do a backflip, a Wakandan warrior woman do a demonstration with her spear, Dr. Strange perform a magic trick, and Thor walked up to them and asked if they had seen Loki. We also saw Rey and Chewbacca from Star Wars try to sneak past Kylo Ren and some Storm Troopers right on the street. It was a non-stop adventure, exhausting and wonderful.”

The kids had the chance to try a little animation of their own at Animation Academy. 10-year-old Finn drew WALLE and 12-year-old Jonas drew Baby Groot.

We are so thankful to Rendezvous Dental for offering this prize to their patients, so go get your teeth cleaned, find the hidden Mickeys in the puzzle, and get entered for next time!