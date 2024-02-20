The Office reunion in Wyoming?

(Jackson, WY) – The Office actors Jenna Fischer (Pam), and Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), recently had an unplanned reunion in Wyoming, according to a photo shared on The Office Memes Facebook page on February 18.

The photo was taken from the pair’s Instagram pages, in which they can be seen posing together in Jackson Hole, complete with a powdery ski slope in the background. h/t @msjennafischer on Instagram h/t @bbbaumgartner on Instagram



“You never know who you will run into in #JacksonHole !!!! @msjennafischer #snow #fun #shreddingpowpow #apresski” Baumgartner commented in his post.

“Jackson Hole reunion! #theoffice #officereunion” Fischer said in hers.

While the posts didn’t share exactly why the actors were in the popular vacation spot, we wish the two the best while they are visiting, and hope Dwight doesn’t crash the party.

You can follow Fischer and Baumgartner (whom you may have mistaken for Ashton Kutcher, in a reference only true The Office fans will get), on their respective Instagram pages, @msjennafischer and @bbbaumgartner.