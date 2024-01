According to several national news sources, Sandra Bullock spread the ashes of her late partner, Bryan Randall, along a river in Wyoming on what would have been his 58th birthday.

Entertainment Weekly is the only outlet to confirm that it was the Snake River.

Randall, a photographer, battled ALS for three years before passing away in August 2023.

Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, posted on Instagram about the moment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gesine Bullock-Prado (@gesinebp)