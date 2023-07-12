The Lander Biz Show: Owen Sweeney chats post Lander Brewfest, accolades for the radio show and fall/winter events coming up

(Lander, WY)- Another episode of The Lander Biz Show is out now. In this show we dive into how Lander Brewfest went and ask the anticipated question, is Brewfest going to stay at the Pioneer Museum or go back to City Park? The Lander Biz Show brings members of the Lander business community together through stories, triumphs, laughs and learning.

Owen also discusses The Lander Biz Show being recognized with back to back best show awards, with last year receiving second and this year 1st place! Take a listen to the interview to find out more and get ready for a busy fall and winter with the chamber as they resume ‘Business After Hours’ and will have some events coming up.