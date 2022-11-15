The County 10 Podcast: the 2022 Wild Game Cookoff with Wyoming Wildlife Federation

(Lander, WY) – The 2022 Wild Game Cookoff with Wyoming Wildlife Federation is coming up December 1st and you don’t want to miss it! Celebrate 85 years with Wyoming’s oldest hunting and angling sportsmens conservation organization in the state. Jaden Bales joins the podcast to to tell us more about WWF and the event happening at the Lander Community Center.

If you are looking to find out more about Wyoming Wildlife Federation, or the event happening on Dec 1st click here. Founded in 1937, bringing longstanding traditions and this will be a benefit for WWF. Check out this fun event on December 1st at the Lander Community Center.

h/t Wyoming Wildlife Federation