“Tribal Waters” film screening, panel discussion and reception at CWC on Saturday

(Riverton, WY) Portraying the history and conservation of indigenous tribal water rights of the Wind River, and the challenges that surround subsequent agricultural issues, the CWC Chapter of The National Society of Leadership & Success presents a screening of “Tribal Waters” this Saturday, February 4, at the Intertribal Education & Community Center (ITECC) Building at CWC.

The documentary is co-produced by Teton Gravity Research, an outdoor action sports culture film and media organization, in association with Patagonia a 40-year-old organization finding solutions to the environmental crisis.

Featured in the documentary is Northern Arapaho tribal member Darren Calhoun, owner of Wind River Canyon Whitewater & Fly Fishing and Big Wind River Float Trips. Calhoun has a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology, is a lifelong angler and conservationist, and has a passion for the protection of Wind River and its resources, leading efforts to develop the economic potential of tribal-owned, sustainable recreational opportunities on the 2.5 million acres of native land.

“This is the story of the Wind River I want to tell,” said Calhoun.

Mary Tate, Assistant Manager of Wind River Canyon Whitewater, will be introducing and presenting the film, which begins at 1 p.m. in Room 116 of the ITECC Building. A panel discussion and reception with Calhoun will follow the screening.

For more information on the CWC event, visit: cwc.edu/calendar/event-details/tribal-waters-film-screening.php

For a trailer and more information about the film, visit: patagonia.com/stories/tribal-waters/video-122646.html

