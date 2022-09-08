The County 10 Podcast: Pam Canham with the Paws and Pearls Fundraiser Sept. 10th

(Riverton, WY) – The ‘Paws and Pearls’ event is the main fundraiser for the Paws for Life animal shelter located in Riverton. Celebrating 16 years this year, Pam Canham tells us more about how the event started and about the event coming up this weekend.

Details on the live/silent auction items, as well as a “good-looking” auctioneer, plated meal, music and more! The night really is a fun one and you don’t want to miss it. Paws for Life offers such an important resource for the area and they need our help to continue running. Take a listen to all the fun items and more details below with the latest podcast featuring Jerrad and Charene, County 10’s Morning Show, and Pam Canham.

Ticket info for the event and more with County 10 HERE.

