The 2022 Wings N’ Wheels Fly-In Air Show & Car Show provided good clean fun for upwards of a thousand attendees 4th of July weekend

(Lander, WY) – The 2022 Wings N’ Wheels Fly-In Air Show & Car Show was held at Hunt Field in Lander over the 4th of July weekend, and hundreds of folks got to enjoy planes, cars, aerial challenges, music from String Theory, food, activities for kiddoes, and much more.

The day kicked off with breakfast courtesy of the Lander Kiwanis, an introduction from organizer John Larsen, an opening prayer from Mark Calhoun, presentation of the colors courtesy of the American Legion, a military service member salute from Ken Persson Jr., singing of the National Anthem by LVHS students Sophie Shearin and Kelsey Plaisted, and Mayor Monte Richardson recognized first responders, police, fire, life flight services, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. h/t Vine Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



Throughout the day folks could also get their automobile fix and check out all the amazing cars.

Advertisement

h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



Before the service member salute ceremony, folks were treated to aerial acrobatics from the MX Show Planes and the Warbirds.

A very special treat was also had for two local veterans, who got to fly in the Warbids as a part of the Honor Flight Ceremony. (County 10 was unable to take photos capturing the moment due to a change in schedule of the day’s events, but later caught up with both and obtained a short video of their flight courtesy of event organizer Christy Kimber.)

Dave Layman, a Specialist 4 in the Army, commented that he caught the flying bug after going on a military plane flight at the air museum in Phoenix, and stated that it was a “really cool honor” to be asked to take the flight.

“Seeing the hills of Lander on that flight was great,” Layman commented. “Everything’s different from up top.”

Layman also brought his Humvee for the car show portion of the day’s events.

Advertisement

Michael Tanner, Air Force Airman and Chaplain for the American Legion Don Stough Post 33, was the other veteran honored with a flight in the Warbird, an honor he found out about literally five minutes before takeoff.

“It was a big surprise,” Tanner commented before adding that the flight was a way of “really coming full circle” after sharing that his first flight was as a six-year-old in an AT6 Texan (a type of warbird).

After his service, Tanner was also a private pilot for a number of years. The Warbird Veteran Honor Flights.