Teton Therapy adds Physical Therapist Andrew Bosselman to Riverton Clinic staff

Teton Therapy is proud to welcome Physical Therapist Andrew Bosselman to the staff of its Riverton clinic. Bosselman is a graduate of Brigham Young University, earning his graduate degree from the University of Montana in Missoula.

Bosselman completes an already impressive roster of eight Physical Therapists and Physical Therapy Assistants, and three Occupational Therapists and OT Assistants at Teton Therapy’s W Main Street facility. “I’m compassionate in trying to understand who my patients are. There’s the scientific and medical portion [of treatment], then there’s compassion. I really try to focus on getting to know who the patient is and why they’re here in therapy.”

A native of Cheyenne, WY, Bosselman first worked in Teton Therapy’s state-of-the-art clinic there before his love of all things outdoors brought him and his family to the Lander-Riverton area. “I love to fish, mountain bike and rock climb,” adding that the accessibility of recreational opportunities “was one of the reasons we moved to the area.”

Andrew Bosselman is seeing new clients at Teton Therapy’s Riverton location, 1406 W Main Street. To schedule an appointment with him or any of Teton Therapy’s expert Physical and Occupational Therapists, call 307-857-7074 or click here.

Teton Therapy has outpatient clinics in Lander, Riverton, and Cheyenne, WY.

