Teton County Sheriff’s Department in Idaho issues AMBER Alert for missing 10-month-old

(Statewide) – An AMBER Alert was issued this morning at 4:55 AM to assist the Teton County Sheriff’s Office out of Driggs, Idaho, who are looking for a suspect and small child in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The suspect, 48-year-old Jeremy Best, was last seen driving a Black 1995 Chevy Tahoe bearing Idaho plate 1T39349, and he is “believed to be heavily armed,” so folks are advised to “not approach.”

The Wyoming Amber / Ashanti Alert Facebook page has also shared that Best has “contacts in Jackson and Alpine.”

Advertisement

If you have any information regarding the location of these individuals, please contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office (Idaho) at 208-354-2323 or dial 911. More information is shared below.

The suspect is:

Jeremy A Best

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 245 LBS

Hair Color: Brown/Grey

Eye: Green

The victim is:

Advertisement

Zeke G Best

Age: 10 Months

Gender: Male

Height: 1’00”

Weight: 20 LBS

Hair: Unknown

Eye: Unknown

More information will be released as it becomes available.