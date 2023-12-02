Homicide, kidnapping suspect detained; infant son found deceased

(Bonneville County, ID) – Homicide and kidnapping suspect Jeremy Best was detained today, December 2 outside of Idaho Falls, ID by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department, where law enforcement also discovered his 10-month-old son Zeke to be deceased.

The announcement was made today on the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department website and shared on the Teton County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

On December 1, an AMBER alert was issued just before 5:00 AM, alerting phone owners in Idaho and Wyoming to be on the lookout for a 1995 black chevy.

Advertisement

The alert was issued after it was determined Best had fled with his son Zeke following the homicide of his wife Kali Jean Randall, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Department press release, with the Wyoming Amber / Ashanti Alert Facebook page later sharing that Best had “contacts in Jackson and Alpine (Wyoming).”

Law enforcement then began the search for Best, and deemed him “armed and very dangerous” at that time.

Best was ultimately detained after Bonneville County Dispatch received a report from area hunters stating that they located a naked man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road who was “making odd statements,” according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department press release.

Upon arrival, law enforcement secured Best, and soon located the body of Zeke on the scene, who was determined to be deceased.

Advertisement

Best will remain incarcerated until arraignment.

The full release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department is below.

“At approximately 9:17am today Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from individuals who were hunting on the Kepps Crossing Rd near the Dan Creek Rd. east of Idaho Falls stating they located a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road. The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted the individuals and identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for Homicide. Best was secured and placed in a patrol car until Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived to treat him for any injuries.

Advertisement

“Near the area where Best was located Deputies located his vehicle, a black Chevy SUV, down an embankment off the roadway. Deputies also located a child, Zeke Best, deceased at the scene.

“At this time Bonneville County Detectives, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are processing the scene and continuing to investigate. Idaho Falls Police Detectives and Agents from the FBI are also assisting at the scene. After a medical clearance, Mr. Best was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding Teton County Warrant. Best will remain incarcerated until arraignment before the court.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case. Further information about this case will be available at an appropriate time in the future as the investigation is still ongoing.”

Advertisement