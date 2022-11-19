Missing 14-year-old located in Arizona

(Statewide) – The Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt on Thursday, November 17 has been canceled as of late Friday night, according to the Wyoming Amber Alert Facebook Page, which stated the two have been located.

The two were located in Arizona, according to a Casper Police Department post.

“The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified.

“The Casper Police Department would like to thank #ourcommunity, the countless number of law enforcement agencies, and the countless number of alert citizens who played an active role in ensuring a safe and peaceful resolution to this incident.”