Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

(Statewide) – The following Amber Alert was issued for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt on Thursday, November 17, believed to be with 36-year-old James Martin, driving a black Ford F150, 4dr with Wyoming plates.

"Wyoming Amber Alert on behalf of the Casper Police Department for Gracelyn Pratt 14 year old female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 1 weighing 109 pounds, last seen wearing black zip up with a white undershirt, black leggings, and brown knee-high boots. she is believed to be with 36 year old male, James Martin, 5 foot 10 between 260 and 300 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Driving a black ford f150 4dr with Wyoming plates 1 county truck 36929. Possibly headed to Montana. Last seen yesterday at 11:00 am at Casper High School/ If located please dial 911 or call the Casper Police Department at 307-235- 8278. The picture of the truck is for reference, it is a stock vehicle and not the suspects vehicle."