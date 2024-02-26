Tech Tips Live with Wind River Internet – Hottest Tech Gifts

Patrick Adam Lawson, Executive Manager of Wind River Internet and County 10’s Charene Herrera sat down to talk about all the latest tech gifts.

Join us tomorrow for the upcoming Tech Tips Live event on Tuesday, February 27th at 2 pm, streaming on YouTube. During this session, we’ll be discussing Two-factor Authentication, why it’s a good thing and how it makes your online account so much safer than just a password.

Wind River Internet offers unlimited Internet to the home or office using the latest technology to deliver the fastest speed and the best coverage on the Wind River Range.

Call 307-857-2004 for more information and to sign up for service. Visit the website!