More

    Tech Tips Live with Wind River Internet – Hottest Tech Gifts

    Sponsored by Wind River Internet
    Sponsored by Wind River Internet

    Patrick Adam Lawson, Executive Manager of Wind River Internet and County 10’s Charene Herrera sat down to talk about all the latest tech gifts.

    Join us tomorrow for the upcoming Tech Tips Live event on Tuesday, February 27th at 2 pm, streaming on YouTube. During this session, we’ll be discussing Two-factor Authentication, why it’s a good thing and how it makes your online account so much safer than just a password.

    Wind River Internet offers unlimited Internet to the home or office using the latest technology to deliver the fastest speed and the best coverage on the Wind River Range.

    Call 307-857-2004 for more information and to sign up for service. Visit the website!

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.